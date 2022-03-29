Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

HOOK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

HOOK opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 410.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 3,639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145,265 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.