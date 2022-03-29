hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS HPTO opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. hopTo has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

