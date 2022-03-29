hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS HPTO opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. hopTo has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on hopTo (HPTO)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.