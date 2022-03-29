Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $280.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

