Howland Capital Management LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $693.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $469.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.