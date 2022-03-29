Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,335 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 114.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after buying an additional 1,249,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

