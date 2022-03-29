I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.0426 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $829,303.56 and $1,564.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00027925 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00785786 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,486,380 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.