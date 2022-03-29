IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.02% of IAA worth $206,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 777.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. 39,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

