ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Down 4.6%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCHGet Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The company has a market cap of $53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCHGet Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the quarter. ICC makes up 2.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.12% of ICC worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

