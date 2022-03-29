ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The company has a market cap of $53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the quarter. ICC makes up 2.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.12% of ICC worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

