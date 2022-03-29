ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

ICF International stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

