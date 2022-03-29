Iconic Token Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $2,825.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07119418 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.60 or 1.00004243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

