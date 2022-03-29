Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.27.

Shares of PI stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after acquiring an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Impinj by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

