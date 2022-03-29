Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

IRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,467. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $27.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

