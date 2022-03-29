Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Up 9% This Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.11 million and $16,190.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.64 or 0.07171689 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,477.93 or 0.99804625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.