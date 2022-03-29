Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Informa has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.56) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 680 ($8.91) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

