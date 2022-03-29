ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

NYSE ING opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

