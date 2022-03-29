Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.