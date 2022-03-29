Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.46

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 3094813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.69 million and a PE ratio of -26.25.
Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)
