Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.46

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 3094813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.69 million and a PE ratio of -26.25.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

