Insider Buying: ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires 157,108 Shares of Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 157,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149,252.60 ($195,510.35).

AOM stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.26). The company had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($3.00). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.29.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

