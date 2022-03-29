Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 23,615 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$245,598.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,095,747.99.

FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00.

Shares of FSZ stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.46. 24,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,701. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.61 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSZ shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

