Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,913. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

