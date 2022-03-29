Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

IAUGY remained flat at $$16.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Insurance Australia Group has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

