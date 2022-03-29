InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Declares $0.86 Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,308 ($69.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,974.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,865.07. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,300 ($56.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,376 ($70.42).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.49) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,662 ($74.17).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.