InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,552.50 ($72.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.49) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,700 ($74.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

IHG stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,226 ($68.46). The company had a trading volume of 355,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,942. The company has a market cap of £9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.68. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,300 ($56.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,376 ($70.42). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,974.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,865.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

