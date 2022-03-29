International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $17.77

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $17.00. International Seaways shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 2,271 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after buying an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,315,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 598,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.