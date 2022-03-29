Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.63

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 3600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.62%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

