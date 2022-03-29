Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.50

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 1621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,385 shares of company stock worth $14,870,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.