Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 82.2% in March

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 82,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,740. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

