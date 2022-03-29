Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
