Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.