INVO Bioscience (INVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.80. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INVO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

