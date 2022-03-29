iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of HYXF stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

