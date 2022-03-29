iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,992,000 after acquiring an additional 759,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 245,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter.

IOO opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

