iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

IBTH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 15,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.