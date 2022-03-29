iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 520,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. 4,230,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,943. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.