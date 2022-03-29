iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.21

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and traded as high as $48.86. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF shares last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 728,166 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.