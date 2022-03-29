iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,089. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $238.34 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

