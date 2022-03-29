iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000.

IWL stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.24. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

