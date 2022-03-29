iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IJR stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. 9,822,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

