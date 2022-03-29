iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

IYK stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $204.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.78.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

