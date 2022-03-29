Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in March

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ISCNF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isracann Biosciences (ISCNF)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.