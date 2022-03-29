Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in March

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISCNF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Isracann Biosciences alerts:

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.