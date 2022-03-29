J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $16.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

