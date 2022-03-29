J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.