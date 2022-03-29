J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

