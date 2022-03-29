J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.9% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.