J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $682,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,095 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,498 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

