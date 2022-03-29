J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $608,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,530,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

