J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.37 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

