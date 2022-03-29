J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $98.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

