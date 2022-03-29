Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JOF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,261. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

