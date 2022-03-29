Jason Cho Sells 1,325 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 1,325 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.16, for a total transaction of C$18,756.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,728 shares in the company, valued at C$675,628.02.

Jason Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jason Cho sold 1,384 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$19,683.25.

ELD stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 452,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.05. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

