Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HireRight Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HireRight in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HireRight’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.
Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $17.21 on Monday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
